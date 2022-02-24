Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now: HEADLINES

* Russia invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air on Thursday, in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two. * Missiles rained down on its cities and residents fled after Russian President Vladimir Putin said his aim was to demilitarise and 'denazify' Ukraine.

* Ukrainian and Russian forces fought along most of the countries' border as Kiev reported invading troops pouring in from Russia and Belarus, and landing on its Black and Azov seas coasts. * NATO put more than 100 warplanes on alert. It will reinforce troops on its eastern flank but has no plans to deploy any in Ukraine, its Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged citizens prepared to defend the country to come forward, promising weapons to everyone who wanted them. * U.S. President Joe Biden pledged "severe" G7 sanctions over what he called Putin's "premeditated war".

* The European Commission said new EU sanctions will hit Russia's economy severely and erode its industrial base. * Central European countries started preparations to receive people fleeing Ukraine.

* China rejected calling Russia's moves an "invasion" and urged all sides to exercise restraint. * European stocks plunged nearly 4% as investors dumped riskier assets. Russia's rouble hit an all-time low.

* UEFA will move this year's Champions League final from St Petersburg, a source told Reuters. QUOTES

- "I have decided to conduct a special military operation... to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide," Putin said. "...We will strive for the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine." - "Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself & won't give up its freedom," Zelenskiy said.

- "Russia is using force to try to rewrite history... We have no plans to send NATO troops in Ukraine. What we do is defensive," said Stoltenberg. - "The United States and our allies and partners will be imposing severe sanctions," Biden said in a statement.

COMING EVENTS * Biden will meet with his G7 counterparts Thursday to map out harsher measures against Russia.

* Biden also convened his National Security Council. * EU leaders were discussing further sanctions on Thursday.

* NATO will hold an emergency summit on Friday. * The U.N. Security Council will discuss a resolution condemning the invasion.

* European Central Bank policymakers hold what may have become a crisis meeting. (Editing by Jon Boyle and John Stonestreet)

