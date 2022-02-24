Russia faces tangible, painful sanctions, says German finance minister
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 24-02-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 19:46 IST
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Thursday that Russia faced tangible and painful sanctions after its invasion of Ukraine and that Russian President Vladimir Putin had revealed himself to be a liar.
He also said that his goal of limiting new borrowing in Europe's biggest economy to 100 billion euros this year was a benchmark that remained unchanged as of Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
