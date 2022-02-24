UK PM Johnson vows to ‘hobble’ Russian economy in TV address

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday vowed to “hobble” the Russian economy with sanctions for what he termed as President Vladimir Putin’s “hideous and barbaric” venture of invading Ukraine.

Addressing the nation in a televised address, Johnson said the UK’s worst fears have come true and all warnings proved tragically accurate as President Putin of Russia unleashed war in “our European continent” without any provocation or credible excuse.

Johnson declared that a vast invasion is underway by land by sea and by air as innumerable missiles and bombs have been raining down on innocent people.

“Today in concert with our allies we will agree to a massive package of economic sanctions designed in time to hobble the Russian economy,” said Johnson.

“And to that end we must also collectively cease the dependence on Russian oil and gas that for too long has given Putin his grip on western politics. Our mission is clear: diplomatically, politically, economically – and eventually, militarily – this hideous and barbaric venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure,” he said.

The UK Prime Minister asserted that Ukraine is not “some faraway country” but somewhere that for decades has enjoyed freedom and democracy.

Speaking directly to the people of Russia about their President authorising a “tidal wave” of violence against a fellow Slavic people and the parents of Russian soldiers who will lose their lives, Johnson urged that he did not believe this is being done in their name or that they really want the “pariah status” it will bring to the Putin regime.

He added: “To the British people and all who have heard the threats from Putin against those who stand with Ukraine, we will of course do everything to keep our country safe.

“This act of wanton and reckless aggression is an attack not just on Ukraine. It is an attack on democracy and freedom in East Europe and around the world. This crisis is about the right of a free, sovereign independent European people to choose their own future and that is a right that the UK will always defend.” The TV address came as UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also issued a statement, outlining Britain’s plans for “unprecedented” sanctions against the Putin administration over its “unprovoked, premeditated attack” on a sovereign democratic nation.

“We are urgently convening discussions with our allies and partners to coordinate our response. Together we will hold the Russian government to account,” said Truss.

“We have always been clear there would be massive consequences and a severe cost for any Russian military incursion into Ukraine. As a result of their actions, we will today launch an unprecedented package of further sanctions that we have developed with our international partners,” she said.

The minister once again summoned the Russian ambassador to the UK to ''explain Russia's illegal, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine''.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the UK government would be ''especially mindful of the potential for cyber attacks and disinformation emanating from Russia'' in the wake of the ''unjustified'' attack.

''Be in no doubt there is work ongoing across government 24/7 to maximise our resilience to any such attacks, which would be met with a suitably robust response,'' she tweeted.

