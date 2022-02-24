Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now: HEADLINES

* Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two. * Missiles rained down on its cities and residents fled after Russian President Vladimir Putin said his aim was to demilitarise and 'denazify' Ukraine.

* Ukrainian and Russian forces fought along most of the border as Kiev reported invading troops pouring in from Russia and Belarus, and landing on its Black and Azov seas coasts. * NATO put more than 100 warplanes on alert. It will reinforce troops on its eastern flank but has no plans to deploy any in Ukraine, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged citizens prepared to defend the country to come forward. * U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with his Group of Seven counterparts Thursday to map out more measures against Russia after what he called its "premeditated war".

* The European Commission said new EU sanctions will hit Russia's economy severely and erode its industrial base. * Central European countries started preparations to receive people fleeing Ukraine.

* A mood of defiance gripped Kyiv even though the city echoed at times to the sound of gunfire, sirens and explosions and many people tried to leave. * European stocks plunged nearly 4%. Russia's rouble hit an all-time low.

* UEFA will move the Champions League final from St Petersburg, a source said. QUOTES

- "I have decided to conduct a special military operation... to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide," Putin said. "We will strive for the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine." - "Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself & won't give up its freedom," Zelenskiy said.

- "Russia is using force to try to rewrite history... We have no plans to send NATO troops in Ukraine. What we do is defensive," said Stoltenberg. - "The United States and our allies and partners will be imposing severe sanctions," Biden said in a statement.

COMING EVENTS * Biden to meet G7 counterparts.

* Biden also convened his National Security Council. * EU leaders were discussing further sanctions on Thursday.

* NATO will hold an emergency summit on Friday. * The U.N. Security Council will discuss a resolution condemning the invasion.

* European Central Bank policymakers hold what may be a crisis meeting. (Editing by Jon Boyle, John Stonestreet and Hugh Lawson)

