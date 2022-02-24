Vatican hopes for "glimmer of conscience" from leaders on Ukraine

The Vatican, in its first comment since Russia invaded Ukraine, said on Thursday it hoped that those who hold the destiny of the world in their hands will have a "glimmer of conscience".

World leaders have accused Russian President Vladimir Putin, of a flagrant violation of international law by launching the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two. A statement by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin did not specifically name the Russian leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)