Left Menu

Nashik: BJP demands Malik's resignation, NCP condemns his arrest

BJP workers on Thursday staged a demonstration in Nashik city of Maharashtra to press for their demand of Maharashtra minister Nawab Maliks resignation following his arrest by the ED, while NCP activists condemned the central agencys action against him.Malik 62, a senior NCP leader, was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned for about five hours at the Enforcement Directorate ED office in south Mumbais Ballard Estate area and later produced before special judge R N Rokade, who remanded him in the ED custody till March 3.The BJP workers gathered outside the party office Vasantsmruti here to demand Maliks resignation.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 24-02-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 20:11 IST
Nashik: BJP demands Malik's resignation, NCP condemns his arrest
  • Country:
  • India

BJP workers on Thursday staged a demonstration in Nashik city of Maharashtra to press for their demand of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's resignation following his arrest by the ED, while NCP activists condemned the central agency's action against him.

Malik (62), a senior NCP leader, was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned for about five hours at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area and later produced before special judge R N Rokade, who remanded him in the ED custody till March 3.

The BJP workers gathered outside the party office 'Vasantsmruti' here to demand Malik's resignation. ''After Malik's arrest, the NCP is defaming the ED and staging demonstrations in his support. The Maharashtra government should make its stand clear on Malik. Is it backing the accused?'' BJP's state general secretary and MLA Devyani Pharande said. The BJP will hit the streets and continue its agitation against Malik till he resigns, the party's city unit president Girish Palve said. The activists of the NCP's youth wing condemned Malik's arrest.

''Malik is state Minority Affairs and Skill Development Minister. The ED arrested him without any notice,'' one of the agitators said. The NCP workers released black balloons in air to register their protest and shouted pro-Malik slogans, including 'Ek Nawab, Sau Jawab' and 'Na Darenge, Na Jhukenge' on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022