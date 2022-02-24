Nashik: BJP demands Malik's resignation, NCP condemns his arrest

BJP workers on Thursday staged a demonstration in Nashik city of Maharashtra to press for their demand of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's resignation following his arrest by the ED, while NCP activists condemned the central agency's action against him.

Malik (62), a senior NCP leader, was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned for about five hours at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area and later produced before special judge R N Rokade, who remanded him in the ED custody till March 3.

The BJP workers gathered outside the party office 'Vasantsmruti' here to demand Malik's resignation. ''After Malik's arrest, the NCP is defaming the ED and staging demonstrations in his support. The Maharashtra government should make its stand clear on Malik. Is it backing the accused?'' BJP's state general secretary and MLA Devyani Pharande said. The BJP will hit the streets and continue its agitation against Malik till he resigns, the party's city unit president Girish Palve said. The activists of the NCP's youth wing condemned Malik's arrest.

''Malik is state Minority Affairs and Skill Development Minister. The ED arrested him without any notice,'' one of the agitators said. The NCP workers released black balloons in air to register their protest and shouted pro-Malik slogans, including 'Ek Nawab, Sau Jawab' and 'Na Darenge, Na Jhukenge' on the occasion.

