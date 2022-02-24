Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now: HEADLINES

* Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Thursday in the biggest attack by one state on another in Europe since World War Two. * Ukraine reported columns of troops pouring across its borders from Russia and Belarus and landing on the coast from the Black and Azov seas, and missiles rained down.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin said his aim was to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine. * NATO put warplanes on alert. It will reinforce troops on its eastern flank but has no plans to deploy any in Ukraine, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged citizens prepared to defend the country to come forward. * U.S. President Joe Biden met his Group of Seven counterparts online to map out more severe measures against Russia.

* Biden is due to speak on Ukraine at 12:30pm Eastern Time/1730 GMT * European Union leaders will impose new sanctions on Russia, freezing its assets, halting its banks' access to European financial markets and targeting "Kremlin interests", senior officials said.

* Russia would respond to sanctions with "tit-for-tat" measures, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said. * Other European countries started preparations to receive people fleeing Ukraine.

* A mood of defiance gripped Kyiv even though the city echoed to the sound of gunfire, sirens and explosions. The mayor said he would impose a curfew. * Ukraine shut its commercial ports.

* Stock markets tumbled. Russia's rouble hit an all-time low. * The global finance sector was struggling to respond to the invasion of Ukraine, with share prices suffering heavy falls.

* Major buyers of Russian oil were struggling with bank guarantees, according to sources. QUOTES

- "I have decided to conduct a special military operation... to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide," Putin said. "We will strive for the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine." - "Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself & won't give up its freedom," Zelenskiy said.

- "Russia is using force to try to rewrite history... We have no plans to send NATO troops in Ukraine. What we do is defensive," said Stoltenberg. - "The United States and our allies and partners will be imposing severe sanctions," Biden said.

COMING EVENTS * Biden also convened his National Security Council.

* EU leaders were discussing further sanctions. * NATO will hold an emergency summit on Friday.

* The U.N. Security Council will discuss a resolution condemning the invasion. (Editing by Jon Boyle, John Stonestreet and Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)