Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now: HEADLINES

* Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Thursday in the biggest attack by one state on another in Europe since World War Two. * Ukraine reported columns of troops pouring across its borders from Russia and Belarus and landing on the coast from the Black and Azov seas, and missiles rained down.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin said his aim was to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine. * NATO put warplanes on alert. It will reinforce troops on its eastern flank but has no plans to deploy any in Ukraine, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged citizens prepared to defend the country to come forward. * U.S. President Joe Biden met his Group of Seven counterparts online to map out more severe measures against Russia.

* Biden will speak on Ukraine at 12:30pm Eastern Time/1730 GMT. * European Union leaders will agree a second package of sanctions on Russia on Thursday evening, a senior official said.

* Russia would respond to sanctions with "tit-for-tat" measures, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said. * Other European countries started preparations to receive people fleeing Ukraine.

* A mood of defiance gripped Kyiv even though the city echoed to the sound of gunfire, sirens and explosions. The mayor said he would impose a curfew. * Stock markets tumbled. Russia's rouble hit an all-time low.

* The global finance sector was struggling to respond to the invasion, with share prices suffering heavy falls. * Major buyers of Russian oil were struggling with bank guarantees, according to sources.

QUOTES - "I have decided to conduct a special military operation... to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide," Putin said. "We will strive for the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine."

- "Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself & won't give up its freedom," Zelenskiy said. - "Russia is using force to try to rewrite history... We have no plans to send NATO troops in Ukraine. What we do is defensive," said Stoltenberg.

- "President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering," Joe Biden said. COMING EVENTS

* Biden also convened his National Security Council. * EU leaders were discussing further sanctions.

* NATO will hold an emergency summit on Friday. * The U.N. Security Council will discuss a resolution condemning the invasion.