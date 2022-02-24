Left Menu

Biden to speak on Russian attack on Ukraine: White House

Bidens first public comment on the Russian attack is scheduled to be delivered from the East Room of the White House at 11 pm IST 1230 pm EST, according to the White House.The presidential comment could come after his virtual consultations with the leaders of G-7 countries, a grouping of seven major advanced nations including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-02-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 21:40 IST
The presidential comment could come after his virtual consultations with the leaders of G-7 countries, a grouping of seven major advanced nations including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Three of them – US, UK and France -- are permanent members of the UN Security Council.

The presidential comment could come after his virtual consultations with the leaders of G-7 countries, a grouping of seven major advanced nations including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Three of them – US, UK and France -- are permanent members of the UN Security Council.

According to a White House official, Biden and G-7 leaders were discussing their joint response to President Putin’s unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine.

Earlier, Biden convened a meeting of the National Security Council in the morning in the Situation Room to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine, said a White House official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

