TN civic polls: DMK secures over 40 per cent vote share

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has secured over 40 per cent vote share in the just concluded urban civic polls, which it swept across the state while pushing its arch-rival AIADMK to a distant second.

Over 43 per cent of the voters have given the thumbs up for the Chief Minister M K Stalin-led DMK in corporation and municipality segments while the score is a little over 41 per cent in town panchayats.

The opposition AIADMK, which was expected to put a tough challenge to its rival in the hustings, had a vote share of less than 27 per cent in the three segments.

The BJP, which put up an impressive show while going solo in the polls, had the highest vote share in corporations, where 22 of its 1134 candidates emerged victorious securing 7.17 per cent.

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) released the vote share on Thursday, two days after the results for the polls, held on February 19, were declared.

DMK's vote share in corporations, all 21 of which it has netted, was 43.59 per cent. It was 43.49 per cent in municipalities whereas the number stood at 41.91 per cent in town panchayat seats.

AIADMK's vote share in corporations was 24 per cent, 26.86 in muncipalities and 25.56 in town panchayats, the TNSEC data showed.

While the BJP enjoyed a vote share of 4.30 per cent in town panchayats, its national rival Congress got 3.85 per cent.

Congress, which won 73 corporation seats as against BJP's 22, had a vote share of 3.16 per cent.

