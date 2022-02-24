Left Menu

Aurangabad: BJP calls for Malik's removal from Maha cabinet

The central agency said the money laundering probe was linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.BJPs state general secretary and former minister Atul Save led the protest here against the minister.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 24-02-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 22:17 IST
Aurangabad: BJP calls for Malik's removal from Maha cabinet
  • Country:
  • India

BJP workers staged protests in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra on Thursday to demand the resignation of state minister Nawab Malik, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

Malik (62), the state minority affairs minister and NCP's chief spokesperson, was arrested on Wednesday by the ED and was remanded in its custody till March 3. The central agency said the money laundering probe was linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

BJP's state general secretary and former minister Atul Save led the protest here against the minister. Talking to reporters, Save said, ''For the past several days, Nawab Malik had been alleging that BJP leaders are corrupt. But in an inquiry, it was found that he himself had links with the terror accused.'' ''We request Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to remove Malik from his cabinet,'' he said.

Meanwhile, three ruling parties in the state - NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress - have planned to hold an agitation in the city on Friday to condemn the arrest of Malik. It will be held at Kranti Chowk around 9.30 am, the Shiv Sena said in a release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022