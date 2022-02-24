Aurangabad: BJP calls for Malik's removal from Maha cabinet

BJP workers staged protests in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra on Thursday to demand the resignation of state minister Nawab Malik, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

Malik (62), the state minority affairs minister and NCP's chief spokesperson, was arrested on Wednesday by the ED and was remanded in its custody till March 3. The central agency said the money laundering probe was linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

BJP's state general secretary and former minister Atul Save led the protest here against the minister. Talking to reporters, Save said, ''For the past several days, Nawab Malik had been alleging that BJP leaders are corrupt. But in an inquiry, it was found that he himself had links with the terror accused.'' ''We request Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to remove Malik from his cabinet,'' he said.

Meanwhile, three ruling parties in the state - NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress - have planned to hold an agitation in the city on Friday to condemn the arrest of Malik. It will be held at Kranti Chowk around 9.30 am, the Shiv Sena said in a release.

