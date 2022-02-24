Karnataka govt resorting to communalism to hide corruption, administrative failure, says Randeep Surjewala

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, after the meeting of Karnataka Congress leaders with Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, hit out at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led state government and said that the government is resorting to communalism to hide issues such as administrative failure and corruption. Senior leaders like Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders of the Karnataka Congress took part in the meeting of Karnataka Congress leaders with Rahul Gandhi today which lasted more than 3 hours.

Notably, the Karnataka Congress is constantly battling with internal factionalism. There is also a tussle in the party over the Chief Ministerial face in the assembly elections to be held next year. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Shivakumar dodged the question on the internal discord within the party, and said that the party is united. He said the strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls in Karnataka that is scheduled next year was discussed with Rahul Gandhi in the meeting.

However, mutual discord in Karnataka Congress was clearly visible and after meeting Gandhi, Randeep Singh Surjewala (AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka) came forward to talk to the media in detail. Surjewala launched a scathing attack on the BJP government of Karnataka and said that the Basavaraj Bommai government is immersed in corruption from head to toe.

"The BJP government of Karnataka is resorting to communalism to hide issues like inflation, unemployment, administrative failure and corruption," he said. "Not only this, the Basavaraj Bommai government's money from corruption goes to the top white-collar leaders," Surjewala alleged.

Giving the insight of the meeting with Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader informed that the former party president gave suggestions regarding the issues that the party would raise to corner the BJP government ahead of the state Assembly polls. "In view of the Karnataka assembly elections going to be held after 14 months, Rahul Gandhi has given some suggestions and the Congress party will raise all these issues in front of the public and will also hold public agitations," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)