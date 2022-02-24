Left Menu

Karnataka govt resorting to communalism to hide corruption, administrative failure, says Randeep Surjewala

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, after the meeting of Karnataka Congress leaders with Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, hit out at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led state government and said that the government is resorting to communalism to hide issues such as administrative failure and corruption.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 22:22 IST
Karnataka govt resorting to communalism to hide corruption, administrative failure, says Randeep Surjewala
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, after the meeting of Karnataka Congress leaders with Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, hit out at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led state government and said that the government is resorting to communalism to hide issues such as administrative failure and corruption. Senior leaders like Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders of the Karnataka Congress took part in the meeting of Karnataka Congress leaders with Rahul Gandhi today which lasted more than 3 hours.

Notably, the Karnataka Congress is constantly battling with internal factionalism. There is also a tussle in the party over the Chief Ministerial face in the assembly elections to be held next year. Speaking to the media after the meeting, Shivakumar dodged the question on the internal discord within the party, and said that the party is united. He said the strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls in Karnataka that is scheduled next year was discussed with Rahul Gandhi in the meeting.

However, mutual discord in Karnataka Congress was clearly visible and after meeting Gandhi, Randeep Singh Surjewala (AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka) came forward to talk to the media in detail. Surjewala launched a scathing attack on the BJP government of Karnataka and said that the Basavaraj Bommai government is immersed in corruption from head to toe.

"The BJP government of Karnataka is resorting to communalism to hide issues like inflation, unemployment, administrative failure and corruption," he said. "Not only this, the Basavaraj Bommai government's money from corruption goes to the top white-collar leaders," Surjewala alleged.

Giving the insight of the meeting with Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader informed that the former party president gave suggestions regarding the issues that the party would raise to corner the BJP government ahead of the state Assembly polls. "In view of the Karnataka assembly elections going to be held after 14 months, Rahul Gandhi has given some suggestions and the Congress party will raise all these issues in front of the public and will also hold public agitations," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022