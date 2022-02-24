Russia's top business lobby chief calls on West not to slap sanctions on climate projects
U.S. President Joe Biden will make his first public remarks on the escalated conflict in Ukraine later on Thursday, after meeting his counterparts from the Group of Seven allies to map out more severe measures against Russia.
Russia's top business lobby chief, Alexander Shokhin, urged Western nations not to apply sanctions on climate projects. Shokhin, head of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, was speaking during a televised meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Thursday after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine.
Shokhin also said that Russia was not closing down economically and would remain part of the global system. U.S. President Joe Biden will make his first public remarks on the escalated conflict in Ukraine later on Thursday, after meeting his counterparts from the Group of Seven allies to map out more severe measures against Russia.
