Left Menu

BJP helps defaulters who defraud banks for thousands of crores: TRS MLC Kavitha

Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and MLC K Kavitha alleged that the BJP is number one in helping the defaulters who defrauded banks for thousands of crores.

ANI | Kamareddy, Telangana | Updated: 24-02-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 22:33 IST
BJP helps defaulters who defraud banks for thousands of crores: TRS MLC Kavitha
Kalvakuntla Kavitha while addressing a public gathering at Kamareddy. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and MLC K Kavitha alleged that the BJP is number one in helping the defaulters who defrauded banks for thousands of crores.

Kalvakuntla Kavitha while addressing a public gathering at Kamareddy said, "BJP is number one in few things- they are number one in lying, making false promises, making fake certificates, posting fake photos on social media, doing communal violence and it is a number one WhatsApp university."

"The government's properties are being sold by BJP. BJP doesn't tell why they are selling the properties because they know what they are doing is wrong. They make fake promises, try to do communal violence and come to power again," stated Kavitha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022