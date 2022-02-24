Britain announces visa concessions for Ukrainians in the UK
Britain announced a package of concessions to help Ukrainians in the UK, relaxing rules to help them temporarily extend or switch their visas.
"I have immediately ordered changes to our visa policy to provide certainty to our Ukrainian friends and colleagues living, working and studying in the UK," interior minister Priti Patel said.
