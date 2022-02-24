As Europeans flee Russian boardrooms, Schroeder warns against severing ties

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder was under the microscope over his links to Russian companies on Thursday as three other ex-European leaders renounced board roles in protest at Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Schroeder is on the board of Russian oil giant Rosneft and chairman of the shareholders' committee of the company that is in charge of building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and which is being sanctioned by the United States.

The 77-year-old faced calls from some German government politicians to step down from such roles as the other former leaders announced they were leaving positions on the boards of Russian companies over the invasion. Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi quit car-sharing service Delimobil, Finland's ex-premier Esko Aho left Russia's largest bank Sberbank and Austria's former Chancellor Christian Kern said he was stepping down from Russian Railways.

Schroeder, German chancellor from 1998 to 2005, has declined multiple Reuters requests for comment on his work for Russian companies. In a LinkedIn post on Thursday, he warned against Europe and Russia severing their links. "There have been many mistakes - on both sides. But Russia's security interests do not justify the use of military means either," said Schroeder, who has also been nominated to the board of Russian gas giant Gazprom. "With the necessary sanctions, care must be taken not to completely cut the remaining political, economic and civil society ties that exist between Europe and Russia."

Nonetheless, Gitta Connemann, a lawmaker with former leader Angela Merkel's conservative CDU party called on Schroeder to step down from all boards related to Russia. "Germany can expect him to take a clear position - for Ukraine, for Germany, for the West," she added in an interview with German business daily Handelsblatt..

The board roles debate played out against the backdrop of Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on three sides on Thursday after Moscow mounted an assault by land, sea and air in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. U.S. President Joe Biden called the Russian action an "unprovoked and unjustified attack", while EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc would impose a severe new round of sanctions.

"These are among the darkest hours of Europe since the Second World War," said EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)