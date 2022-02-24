Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now: HEADLINES

* Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on three sides on Thursday after Moscow mounted an assault by land, sea and air in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. * Missiles rained down on Ukrainian targets. Kyiv reported troops pouring across the borders with Russia and Belarus from the north and east, and landing on the coasts from the Black Sea in the southwest and Azov Sea in the southeast.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin said his aim was to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine. * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine was listening to the sound of a new iron curtain falling as Russian troops advanced across his country, and he warned that other European countries may be next.

* U.S. President Joe Biden said the Group of Seven industrialized nations had agreed to move forward on "devastating packages of sanctions and other economic measures to hold Russia to account." * NATO will reinforce troops on its eastern flank but has no plans to deploy any in Ukraine, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said.

* European Union leaders will agree to further sanctions on Russia that would have "massive and severe" consequences for Moscow, according to a draft of their summit conclusions. * Russia would respond with "tit-for-tat" measures, a foreign ministry spokeswoman said.

* The Chernobyl nuclear power plant has been captured by Russian forces, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office said. * European countries began preparing to receive people fleeing Ukraine.

* The mayor of Kyiv imposed a curfew after Russia invaded Ukraine and the capital echoed throughout the day to the sound of gunfire, sirens and explosions. * Stock markets tumbled. Russia's rouble hit an all-time low.

* The global finance sector was struggling to respond to the invasion, with share prices suffering heavy falls. * Major buyers of Russian oil were struggling with bank guarantees, according to sources.

* Ukraine has shut its ports. QUOTES

- "I have decided to conduct a special military operation... to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide," Putin said. "We will strive for the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine." - "Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself & won't give up its freedom," Zelenskiy said.

- "Russia is using force to try to rewrite history... We have no plans to send NATO troops in Ukraine. What we do is defensive," said Stoltenberg. - "President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering," Joe Biden said.

COMING EVENTS * The U.N. Security Council is likely to vote on Friday on a draft resolution condemning Russia for invading Ukraine and requiring it to unconditionally withdraw, a senior U.S. administration official said.

* EU leaders were discussing further sanctions. * NATO will hold an emergency summit on Friday.

