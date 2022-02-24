Left Menu

Biden presented with options for cyberattacks against Russia -NBC News

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 23:25 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden has been presented with a menu of options to carry out cyberattacks to disrupt Russia's ability to sustain its military operations in Ukraine, NBC News reported on Thursday, citing four people familiar with the deliberations. NBC News reported that the options presented to Biden include disrupting internet connectivity across Russia, shutting off electric power, and tampering with railroad switches to hamper Russia's ability to re-supply its forces.

No final decisions have yet been made, according to the report.

