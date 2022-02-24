Putin to be hit with new U.S. sanctions -Bloomberg reporter, citing Senator Sherrod Brown
Russian President Vladimir Putin will be hit personally with sanctions by the United States, a Bloomberg reporter said on Twitter, citing Senator Sherrod Brown.
Brown, chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, spoke with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen early Thursday afternoon, the Bloomberg reporter also said.
