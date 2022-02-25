Biden says Russian assault on Ukraine going as Washington predicted
25-02-2022
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday that Russia has made an unprovoked assault on Ukraine and it is going largely as the U.S. predicted.
Biden vowed new sanctions after what he called a flagrant violation of international law and Russia's rejection of diplomacy.
