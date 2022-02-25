Left Menu

White House denies report on Biden being presented with cyberattack options against Russia

2022-02-25
The White House said on Thursday a media report suggesting that President Joe Biden was presented with options to carry out cyberattacks to disrupt Russia's ability to sustain its military operations in Ukraine, was "wildly off base."

NBC News reported earlier that Biden was presented with options that included disrupting internet connectivity across Russia, shutting off electric power, and tampering with railroad switches to hamper Russia's ability to re-supply its forces. The report cited four people familiar with the deliberations.

"This report is wildly off base and does not reflect what is actually being discussed in any shape or form," White House National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement.

