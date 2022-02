Biden says sanctions against Russia's Putin still 'on the table'

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said the idea of sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin personally over Russia's invasion of Ukraine remained a possibility.

"It's not a bluff, it's on the table," Biden told reporters at the White House. He did not reply to a question about why such personal sanctions targeting Putin were not included in a coordinated set of sanctions announced on Thursday.

