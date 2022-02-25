Biden says sanctions against Russia's Putin still 'on the table'
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2022 00:45 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 00:45 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said the idea of sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin personally over Russia's invasion of Ukraine remained a possibility.
"It's not a bluff, it's on the table," Biden told reporters at the White House. He did not reply to a question about why such personal sanctions targeting Putin were not included in a coordinated set of sanctions announced on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. appeals court will not block order barring Biden federal staff vaccine mandate
UPDATE 4-Japan to divert LNG to Europe amid Russia-Ukraine tension
Biden, Saudi king discuss energy supplies, Iran and Yemen
Russian star practices despite report of positive drug test
Ukraine starts 10-day drills, mirroring Russian exercises in Belarus