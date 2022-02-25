German finance minister says aims to stop downward trend of defence budget
- Country:
- Germany
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner aims to stop the downward trend of the country's defence budget after Russia invaded Ukraine and the chief of the German army said he was "fed up" with the long-running neglect of the military.
"There needs to be a turnaround... Shrinking defence budgets do not fit into this time anymore," Lindner told German public TV ARD late on Thursday, commenting on the fact that the defence budget according to the old government's financial planning was set to go down in the coming years.
Earlier on Thursday, the chief of the German army had vented his frustration over what he sees as the long-running neglect of military readiness in his country in an unusual public rant, adding that the army was in bad shape.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- German
- Russia
- Lindner
- Christian Lindner
ALSO READ
UPDATE 4-Japan to divert LNG to Europe amid Russia-Ukraine tension
Ukraine starts 10-day drills, mirroring Russian exercises in Belarus
German shares lead Europe higher after Siemens posts strong profit
Germany's COVID-19 wave flattens as regions ease curbs
Ukraine says Russian drills in Black Sea made shipping 'virtually impossible'