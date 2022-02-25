German finance minister says aims to stop downward trend of defence budget

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner aims to stop the downward trend of the country's defence budget after Russia invaded Ukraine and the chief of the German army said he was "fed up" with the long-running neglect of the military.

"There needs to be a turnaround... Shrinking defence budgets do not fit into this time anymore," Lindner told German public TV ARD late on Thursday, commenting on the fact that the defence budget according to the old government's financial planning was set to go down in the coming years.

Earlier on Thursday, the chief of the German army had vented his frustration over what he sees as the long-running neglect of military readiness in his country in an unusual public rant, adding that the army was in bad shape.

