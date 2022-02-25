White House says Biden briefed U.S. congressional leaders on Ukraine

President Joe Biden briefed leaders in the U.S. Congress about the crisis in Ukraine in a secure call on Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Biden "spent an hour this afternoon on the phone with...Democratic and Republican leaders in Congress, briefing them on the situation on a secure call, briefing them on the situation on the ground, answering questions they had as well," Psaki said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)