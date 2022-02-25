Left Menu

White House says Biden briefed U.S. congressional leaders on Ukraine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2022 04:41 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 04:41 IST
President Joe Biden briefed leaders in the U.S. Congress about the crisis in Ukraine in a secure call on Thursday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Biden "spent an hour this afternoon on the phone with...Democratic and Republican leaders in Congress, briefing them on the situation on a secure call, briefing them on the situation on the ground, answering questions they had as well," Psaki said.

