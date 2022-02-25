Left Menu

Bolsonaro scolds Brazil's vice president for condemning Russian invasion

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro scolded his Vice President Hamilton Mourao on Thursday for condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine and said it was not his job to speak about the crisis in eastern Europe. Bolsonaro, who recently met with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and said the Russian leader had peaceful intentions, had not commented on the invasion on Thursday, only posting on Twitter that he was worried about protecting Brazilian citizens in Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2022 04:55 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 04:55 IST
Bolsonaro scolds Brazil's vice president for condemning Russian invasion

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro scolded his Vice President Hamilton Mourao on Thursday for condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine and said it was not his job to speak about the crisis in eastern Europe.

Bolsonaro, who recently met with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and said the Russian leader had peaceful intentions, had not commented on the invasion on Thursday, only posting on Twitter that he was worried about protecting Brazilian citizens in Ukraine. Mourao condemned the invasion in comments to reporters, saying that in his view economic sanctions may not be enough and the West may need to use force.

His comments went well beyond a statement by Brazil's Foreign Ministry expressing concern about Russia's military operations and urging a diplomatic solution. Speaking later to his supporters by live webcast, Bolsonaro said only he, the president, could speak about the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and that it was not Mourao's business.

With Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Franca sitting alongside, Bolsonaro said his government has yet to assess the dimension of the crisis and decide what position to take. "We traveled in peace to Russia. We depend on fertilizer imports. We want peace," Bolsonaro, a far-right president, said.

Franca said Brazil is drawing up plans to evacuate some 500 Brazilians who are in the Ukraine and has had requests from Argentina and Ecuador to airlift their nationals, including 750 Ecuadorean citizens in Ukraine. Franca received a call earlier on Thursday from British foreign affairs secretary Liz Truss, the ministry known as Itamaraty said on social media.

They agreed on the importance of finding a diplomatic solution to the crisis and "made vigorous defense of sovereignty, territorial integrity of states and the peaceful settlement of disputes," the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
3
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022