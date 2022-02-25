PM extends best wishes to Maldivian President Solih for his surgery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended best wishes to Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who is set to undergo surgery.

In a tweet, Solih said that following the advice from his doctors, he is scheduled to undergo thyroid surgery.

''I will formally notify Speaker of @mvpeoplesmajlis and VP @FaisalNasym will temporarily assume my duties for the duration of my surgery. I look forward to returning to work shortly,'' he said.

Tagging Solih's tweet, Modi tweeted, ''I convey my best wishes to President @ibusolih for a successful surgery and a quick recovery.''

