Left Menu

PM extends best wishes to Maldivian President Solih for his surgery

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 09:53 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 09:48 IST
PM extends best wishes to Maldivian President Solih for his surgery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended best wishes to Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, who is set to undergo surgery.

In a tweet, Solih said that following the advice from his doctors, he is scheduled to undergo thyroid surgery.

''I will formally notify Speaker of @mvpeoplesmajlis and VP @FaisalNasym will temporarily assume my duties for the duration of my surgery. I look forward to returning to work shortly,'' he said.

Tagging Solih's tweet, Modi tweeted, ''I convey my best wishes to President @ibusolih for a successful surgery and a quick recovery.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022