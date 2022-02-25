Left Menu

Yogi govt fared better than previous regimes in providing roads, power: Kunda MLA Raja Bhaiya

Ahead of the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, independent MLA from Kunda Kunwar Raghunath Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya lauded the Yogi Adityanath government's performance and said the incumbent regime has performed better than previous governments in terms of providing roads and electricity in the state.

ANI | Kunda (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-02-2022 10:26 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 10:26 IST
Yogi govt fared better than previous regimes in providing roads, power: Kunda MLA Raja Bhaiya
Raghuraj Pratap Singh (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, independent MLA from Kunda Kunwar Raghunath Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya lauded the Yogi Adityanath government's performance and said the incumbent regime has performed better than previous governments in terms of providing roads and electricity in the state. "In terms of constructing roads, providing electricity connections, and digging up canals, the Yogi government has performed better than previous governments," Raja Bhaiya told ANI.

Almost after two decades, the Samajwadi Party has fielded Gulshan Yadav against the incumbent MLA, who was also a former aide of Singh. Speaking about the competition among political parties to win the Kunda Assembly seat, Singh said, "Just like the way others lost their electoral deposit in the past, they will meet the same fate this time as well."

Singh also started his political party called Jansatta Dal Loktantrik which will fight on 18 seats in this year's assembly polls and elaborating further he said, "Our party 'Jansatta Dal Loktantrik' has been made on public demand after I completed 25 years in the Assembly. Our main goals include the betterment of farmers and students." BJP, on the other hand, has nominated Sindhuja Mishra, wife of Shiv Prakash Mishra Senani who has fought against Yadav, representing the BSP. The BSP has nominated Mohammad Faheem.

Four out of the seven phases of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls have concluded. The fifth, sixth and seventh phases will take place on February 27, March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022