Philippines top diplomat to head to Ukrainian border to ascertain safety of Filipinos

The Philippines top diplomat says he will travel to Ukraine's border with Poland to ensure the safety of Filipinos fleeing from the eastern European country now under attack by Russian forces.

Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr did not specify in his tweet Friday where he is going. Nor did he say how many of the approximately 380 Filipinos in Ukraine are trying to flee amid the Russian invasion.

Locsin expressed gratitude to Poland for agreeing to accept fleeing Filipinos without entry visas.

The Philippines has not condemned Russia's assault on Ukraine but has called for a peaceful resolution of the conflict. Its outgoing president, Rodrigo Duterte, has been a vocal Asian critic of US security policies and has nurtured close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jingping.

