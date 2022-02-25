Left Menu

Kazakh interior minister sacked amid police torture investigation

Tokayev named Marat Akhmetzhanov, previously chief of the country's anti-corruption agency, to replace Turgumbayev. Kazakh prosecutors said this week they were investigating cases of six people detained following last month's street protests who then died after being subjected to "unlawful interrogation techniques".

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Image Credit: ANI
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sacked Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev on Friday, the president's office said, amid an investigation into allegations of torture by police following deadly civil unrest in January. Tokayev named Marat Akhmetzhanov, previously chief of the country's anti-corruption agency, to replace Turgumbayev.

Kazakh prosecutors said this week they were investigating cases of six people detained following last month's street protests who then died after being subjected to "unlawful interrogation techniques". Two other senior security officials, the former heads of the defense ministry and the national security committee, have been detained following the unrest, in which at least 227 people died and which Tokayev has described as a failed coup.

