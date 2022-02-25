UP Polls: After poll verdict those who fired at 'Kar Sewaks' will begin going to Ayodhya, says Yogi Adityanath

Left Menu

Lauding the concerted efforts of the state government in improving the law and order situation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the people will vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) again.

ANI | Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 25-02-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 13:32 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Lauding the concerted efforts of the state government in improving the law and order situation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the people will vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) again. The Chief Minister, showcasing the law and order situation in the state, said that those who in the reigns of the previous governments used to roam around with pistols in their pockets are now carrying the "Bajrang Bali's mace" to show that they have changed for better.

"The same people who had ordered the shooting at Ram devotees (Kar Sewaks) in Ayodhya are now roaming around with Bajrang Bali's mace. After the defeat of the Opposition in the elections, then next time, they will join the Kar Sewaks in Ayodhya," said Adityanath in a veiled reference to the Samajwadi Party. The Kar Sewaks were allegedly fired at during Ram Janmabhoomi movement which had led to the demolition of the Babri mosque. "Results of the last four phases of Uttar Pradesh elections will come on March 10, but all Opposition leaders have booked a ticket to go out of the state for March 11...," he said.

The Chief Minister launched a sharp verbal attack on Bahujan Samaj Party by alleging that they misused the public's money. "The BSP's elephant has a big stomach, consuming whole state's ration," he added.

Sultanpur district will go to the polls in the fifth phase on February 27. The seven-phase UP Assembly polls are underway in the state and the fifth phase, which is scheduled on February 27, will majorly cover the eastern region, including Ayodhya, Rae Bareli, and Amethi districts.

Adityanath is contesting the Assembly elections from the Gorakhpur Urban seat. The result will be announced on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

