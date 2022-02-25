Left Menu

UK's Johnson pledges more support to Ukraine in coming days

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-02-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 13:39 IST
UK's Johnson pledges more support to Ukraine in coming days
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised further support to Ukraine in the coming days on a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a spokesperson for his office said on Friday.

"The Prime Minister committed to provide further UK support to Ukraine in the coming days as the people of Ukraine and the world continue to demonstrate that Putin cannot act with impunity," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement.

