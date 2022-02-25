Left Menu

Good sign that issues like inflation, unemployment dominating election scene: Mayawati

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-02-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 13:49 IST
Good sign that issues like inflation, unemployment dominating election scene: Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BSP president Mayawati on Friday said it is a good sign that issues like inflation, unemployment and law and order are now dominating the election scene, and rival parties now find the going tough.

On the last day of campaigning for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh polls, the BSP chief said her party is contesting the elections on the issues concerning the common people and to bring ''good'' days of her government back and provide relief to them.

''Because burning issues like rising inflation, unemployment, hateful politics, poor law and order, compulsion to migrate due to lack of employment and stray cattle menace etc are dominating the hearts and minds of people, rival parties are not finding the going easy. Good signal,'' she said in the tweet in Hindia.

In another related tweet, she said ''BSP is fighting the elections on these very issues of public interest and welfare so that, working with right intention and policy like 2007 to 2012, good days can be brought back by making proper arrangements for law and order and employment, on which people have trust.'' Mayawati had led the BSP government of the state between 2007 to 2012. The fifth phase of polling on 61 seats is slated for Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

Laos' Mekong dam collapse leaves a sad legacy

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; Lethal bird flu hits Delaware poultry farm with 1.2 million birds -state and more

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports record 23,557 new coronavirus cases; L...

 Global
3
Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

Ukraine says troops attacked from Russia and Belarus

 Ukraine
4
Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish authority

Turkish-owned ship hit by bomb off coast of Odessa, no casualties - Turkish ...

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022