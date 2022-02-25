Left Menu

Very disgusting politics, Central agencies being misused in the country: Sanjay Raut on Nawab Malik's arrest by ED

Hitting out at the Central government over Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's arrest, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday alleged that Central agencies are being misused in the country.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-02-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 14:05 IST
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hitting out at the Central government over Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's arrest, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday alleged that Central agencies are being misused in the country. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday.

Speaking to the reporters in Mumbai, Raut said, "This is very disgusting politics. When you lose elections....Central agencies & Governor's House are being misused in the country - look at what is happening in West Bengal. What kind of democracy is being run in our country?" Reacting to Aditya Thackeray's speech on Thursday, he said, "Aaditya Thackeray said in UP yesterday that very disgusting politics is taking place in the country right now. We will have to fight it together."

The Special PMLA court in Mumbai on Wednesday sent Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik to Enforcement Directorate custody till March 3 in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

