Arrested by ED, Maha minister Nawab Malik hospitalised in Mumbai
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who was arrested by the ED and remanded in its custody till March 3, has been admitted to the state-run J J Hospital here for medical reasons, his office said on Friday.Hon. Following his arrest, a court here had remanded him in ED custody till March 3.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who was arrested by the ED and remanded in its custody till March 3, has been admitted to the state-run J J Hospital here for medical reasons, his office said on Friday.
''Hon. @nawabmalikncp saheb has been admitted to JJ hospital for medical reasons,'' Malik's office said in a tweet.
An official also confirmed that Malik has been admitted to the J J hospital.
''During the ED custody, Malik complained about some health issues to the central agency's personnel, following which he was hospitalised,'' he said.
Malik, who is state Minority Affairs Minister and ruling NCP's spokesperson, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. Following his arrest, a court here had remanded him in ED custody till March 3.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra woman found dead in Kozhikode mental asylum
MVA govt creating fear atmosphere in Maharashtra, says Chandrakant Patil
President Kovind arrives in Mumbai on 4-day Maharashtra visit
Maharashtra: Suspension of 12 BJP MLAs revoked, informs Legislative Council Chairman
Maharashtra Home Minister urges for peace amid Hijab row