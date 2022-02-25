Rahul to campaign in Manipur from March 1 for Assembly elections

Left Menu

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hold public meetings in Manipur from March 1 ahead of state Assembly elections, sources said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 15:09 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hold public meetings in Manipur from March 1 ahead of state Assembly elections, sources said on Friday. Earlier on February 21, Gandhi addressed a public meeting at the Hapta Kangjeibung area in Imphal.

On February 5, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who is the observer of Manipur polls for the party, announced an alliance of six political parties and named it "Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA)". Ramesh had on February 5 announced the six political parties in the alliance. "Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance (MPSA) of Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) and Janata Dal (Secular) was launched today with 18-point Common Agenda," he had said.

Manipur will go to the Assembly polls on February 28 and on March 5. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

