UP polls: BSP's appeal resonates among loyalists; some look at alternatives

'Behen ji' is the head of the family and the family is all of us, a group of Jatav men at Sandaha village say, asserting that their vote to Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party is not tied to its fortunes in any election but to keep the party strong.

''If we don't vote it, then who will,'' Vishal Kumar, who studies in an NIT in Karnataka, asks in a pointer to the largest Dalit community, who are estimated to number nearly 11-12 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, being the most loyal supporters of the party.

From the state's western edges neighbouring Delhi to its eastern part, the BSP appears to be holding a big chunk of its core votes but yet there are signs that some of them are considering other options, with the Samajwadi Party being seen as a main challenger to the BJP in most of the seats in the elections to the 403-member assembly.

At several places, young members of the community criticise the BJP for a lack of employment opportunities, showing an inclination towards Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

In Hathauda village, Suraj Kumar, 22, and his young friends lament the lack of recruitment in the Army or other central police forces for quite a few years, expressing apprehension that they will soon be overage.

He says it is thanks to the support from his elder brother working in the CRPF that his households manage to get by. ''It is a hard life,'' he says.

However, there are counter-views as well.

With many community members depending on daily menial work, which was hit hard during the Covid-19 pandemic, some express their happiness at the free ration scheme of the BJP governments at the Centre and the state. They are also wary of an SP government.

''It is difficult for us to live in peace when they are in power,'' Manoj Kumar, a fruit-seller, says, in a reference to the Samajwadi Party.

The BJP has constantly linked the party's previous stint in Lucknow with law and order problems, a charge which appears to resonate with a big section of voters.

But it is also clear that the BSP remains the party they consider their own.

''Mayawati's rule was known for tough administration and its control over law and order. There is no casteism under her. She has worked to give us samman (respect) and made us equal with others,'' he says.

Some BJP and Samajwadi Party leaders acknowledged that the BSP's grip over Jatav voters is so firm that their workers consider it a waste of time to campaign in their villages.

The BSP's problem is, though, visible when it comes to attracting votes from members of other communities, which is necessary for it to become a serious contender for power.

The party has fielded more Muslims than Samajwadi Party but even in seats like Prayagraj West, where the BSP candidate is a Muslim while the SP's is not, members of the minority community have put their faith in Akhilesh Yadav's nominee.

Political watchers believe that the BSP will have a decent chance in seats where it has strong candidates from other communities that will combine with Jatav votes to put it in contention.

A BJP leader, who did not wish to be named, said that it is these committed BSP voters who have ensured that a ticket from the party remains in demand among local politicians with a following of their own.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had recently acknowledged the BSP's strength among Dalits, saying it will draw their votes and also a section of Muslims, a remark seen by some to be tactical as the BJP may believe that a complete marginalisation of the party may not suit it.

The bond that the BSP enjoys with its loyal supporters is so deep that some can't even countenance any suggestion of the party being not so strong this time.

''Behen ji has kept a low profile due to strategic reasons. She is fighting in a silent mode to keep rivals clueless. Wait for the results,'' Karmraj Gautam, who works with Bahujan Volunteer Force, an organisation that works to maintain order at BSP's programmes, said at a rally site of Mayawati.

He, then, added, ''For us, Bahujan Samaj Party is part of our identity.'' PTI KR BJ BJ

