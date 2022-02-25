Ukraine not afraid of talks with Russia, including on neutral status - official

Ukraine wants peace and is ready for talks with Russia, including on adopting a neutral status regarding NATO, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office, Mykhailo Podolyak, told Reuters on Friday.

"If talks are possible, they should be held. If in Moscow they say they want to hold talks, including on neutral status, we are not afraid of this," he said via a text message. "We can talk about that as well."

"Our readiness for dialogue is part of our persistent pursuit of peace."

