Ukraine not afraid of talks with Russia, including on neutral status - official
Ukraine wants peace and is ready for talks with Russia, including on adopting a neutral status regarding NATO, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office, Mykhailo Podolyak, told Reuters on Friday. "If talks are possible, they should be held.
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-02-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 15:12 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine wants peace and is ready for talks with Russia, including on adopting a neutral status regarding NATO, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office, Mykhailo Podolyak, told Reuters on Friday.
"If talks are possible, they should be held. If in Moscow they say they want to hold talks, including on neutral status, we are not afraid of this," he said via a text message. "We can talk about that as well."
"Our readiness for dialogue is part of our persistent pursuit of peace."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomats meet in Moscow and Berlin as Russian drills held
NATO says Russia faces choice: diplomatic solution or sanctions
NATO says warning time for Russian attack is going down
Warning time for a Russian attack is going down - NATO
Drug trafficking threat from Afghanistan to Russia real, says Moscow