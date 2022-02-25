UP polls: Priyanka holds roadshow in Prayagraj
Accompanied by Singh, Gandhi greeted people who showered flowers on her during the roadshow in which a large number of Congress leaders and workers took part carrying party flags. Gandhi left for the airport after the roadshow reached Netram Chauraha here.
- Country:
- India
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a roadshow here on Friday in support of Anugrah Narayan Singh, party candidate from Allahabad (north).
Senior party leader Abhay Awasthi said the Congress general secretary reached Bamhrauli airport following which the roadshow started. Accompanied by Singh, Gandhi greeted people who showered flowers on her during the roadshow in which a large number of Congress leaders and workers took part carrying party flags. Gandhi left for the airport after the roadshow reached Netram Chauraha here. Awasthi said as Priyanka Gandhi was scheduled to to address gatherings at three different places, including Amethi, she could not complete the roadshow.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Free country from all fears, come out and vote: Rahul Gandhi to people
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urges people to use power of vote for better future of UP
Punjab polls: AAP candidate Labh Singh takes on CM Channi in Bhadaur
RTI reply reveals rent of Cong headquarters, Sonia Gandhi's residence not paid
India has 53 operational satellites in space providing identified services to nation: Dr Jitendra Singh