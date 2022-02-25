Left Menu

RJD leader reaches Bihar Assembly with toy helicopter to trace liquor

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Friday mocked the initiative of the Bihar government to press into service helicopters to track down illicit liquor trade by coming with a toy helicopter to the state Assembly.

Updated: 25-02-2022 16:08 IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Mukesh Raushan with toy helicopter (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Friday mocked the initiative of the Bihar government to press into service helicopters to track down illicit liquor trade by coming with a toy helicopter to the state Assembly. The RJD MLA Mahua Mukesh Raushan reached the Assembly with a toy helicopter in his hand.

Raushan told ANI, "This is the helicopter of the double-engine government of Bihar searching for liquor." He further stated that liquor was found even in the Assembly premises during the last session. He said that he brought the toy helicopter to search for more liquor in the Assembly premises.

Raushan charged that despite the prohibition in the state liquor is readily available everywhere. (ANI)

