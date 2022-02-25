Left Menu

BJP, SP supporters clash in UP's Payagpur over parking

BJP and Samajwadi Party workers on Friday clashed over parking of a vehicle in Godhna Belbharia village of Payagpur assembly constituency, police here said.

SP district unit president Ram Harsh Yadav claimed some of his party supporters were injured in the incident.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Nagar) Kunwar Gyananjay Singh, the scuffle started when supporters of one of the groups while campaigning parked their vehicles on a roadside, which was objected to by the other group.

Soon both sides began pelting stones at each other, damaging a number of vehicles in the duel, said the ASP. Both the sides have filed FIRs against each other under serious criminal sections, he said.

The SP has filed a complaint against three people, including against Nishank Tripathi, son of BJP candidate and MLA Subhash Tripathi, and over 12 unnamed others.

The BJP too has filed a complaint against two men, including Balendra Srivastava, brother of former MLA and SP candidate Mukesh Srivastava, and 12 others. The ASP said action will be taken against both the sides for violation of Model Code of Conduct.

Payagpur assembly seat is the only seat in Bahraich where heavyweight star campaigners from across parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, and BSP president Mayawati, have held public meetings.

Addressing an election rally here soon after the incident, SP President Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP leaders of resorting to violence fearing defeat.

Payagpur will go to polls on February 27.

