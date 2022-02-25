Left Menu

BJP will win over 300 seats; SP-BSP lost everything in last four phases: Amit Shah in UP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday exhibited confidence over the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls by saying that BJP will win more than 300 seats in a 403 member assembly.

BJP leader Amit Shah in Kaushambhi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday exhibited confidence over the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls by saying that BJP will win more than 300 seats in a 403 member assembly. He also claimed that Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party have already lost the election looking at the trends of the last four phases that have voted so far.

"I have travelled across UP in the last four phases of polls. I can say that SP and BSP have lost the election looking at the polling so far. With more than 300 seats, BJP will once again form the government in UP," said Amit Shah while addressing a public rally in Kaushambhi. Further slamming the opposition parties, Shah alleged that SP and BSP are parties that practice casteism and Dynasty politics.

"They indulge in appeasement politics. Mafias and Bahubalis used to govern during the tenure of SP and BSP," Shah added. In the last four phases of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, 232 out of 403 assembly seats have gone to the polls.

The seven-phased UP Assembly polls are underway in the state and the fifth phase, which is scheduled on February 27, will majorly cover the eastern region, including Ayodhya, Rae Bareli, and Amethi districts. The remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and March 6. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

