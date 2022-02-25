Rahul Gandhi to visit Chennai to release CM Stalin's autobiography on Feb 28

Left Menu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Chennai on February 28 to release an autobiography on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, party sources told ANI.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 16:42 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Chennai on February 28 to release an autobiography on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, party sources told ANI. The autobiography is named 'Ungalil Oruvan' (One Among You).

As per sources in the party, the Wayanad MP is also scheduled to meet the newly elected urban local body members of the Congress at Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) headquarters. Earlier this month, the local body elections across were held Tamil Nadu almost after nine months of 2021 Assembly polls in which DMK won 133 seats on its own in the 234-member assembly.

In the state's urban local body polls, the Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies including Congress, CPI(M), CPI, IUML, MDMK, VCK registered a landslide victory, defeating rivals All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and other regional parties. The urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu were held on Saturday for 12,607 posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, and 490 town panchayats.

There are 57,778 candidates contesting for 12,607 posts. (ANI)

