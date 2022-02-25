Left Menu

Syrian president Assad backs Putin on Ukraine - Syrian presidency

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 17:09 IST
Bashar Al-Assad Image Credit: kremlin.ru

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad has called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and supported his position regarding Ukraine, the Syrian presidency said in a statement on Friday.

"During the call, they talked about the situation in Ukraine and the special military operation by the Russian Federation to protect the civilian population in the Donbas region," the statement said.

"His Excellency (Assad) stressed that Syria stands with the Russian Federation, based on its conviction of the correctness of its position," it added.

