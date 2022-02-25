Left Menu

Stop campaigning, bring home students stuck in Ukraine: Maha Cong chief to PM

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 17:11 IST
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should stop his election campaign, and instead ensure the safe return of Indian students who are stranded in Ukraine.

In a tweet, Patole also posted a video conversation with a veterinary student from Mumbai who is studying in the east European country which has been invaded by Russia.

''Spoke to Chaitali, a student from Mumbai stuck in Ukraine. Due to the war in Ukraine, students are expecting assistance from the Government of India. Modi ji, stop the election campaign and bring our students back home,'' he tweeted.

A large number of Indians, mostly students, are stuck in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Friday said efforts were on to evacuate stranded students through Romanian and Hungarian border crossings.

