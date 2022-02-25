Left Menu

Sikkim to extend support to bring back students from Ukraine, says CM

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 25-02-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 17:22 IST
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang Image Credit: Wikimedia
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday said that his government in coordination with the Centre will extend all support to bring back the 20 students from the state, who are stranded in crisis-hit Ukraine.

In a social media post, Tamang appealed to all citizens to spread this message to the friends and families of those Sikkimese students who are in Ukraine.

''The state government in coordination with the central government will extend every support to bring the 20 students of Sikkim back home from Ukraine,'' he said.

The chief minister said that his government has contacted the Ministry of External Affairs and provided the details of the 20 students of Sikkim presently stranded in that European country.

Tamang said that the state government is in touch with the students and taking feedback on their status.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

