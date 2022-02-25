Arrested by ED, Maha minister Nawab Malik hospitalized for stomach pain
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate two days ago, was admitted to the state-run J J Hospital here on Friday after he complained of stomach pain, an official said.
A court has remanded the senior NCP leader in the ED custody till March 3 following his arrest in an alleged money laundering case.
On Friday morning, Malik complained of stomach ache and was taken to the hospital around 11.30 am, an official from the J J Hospital told PTI.
He was experiencing difficulty while passing urine and admitted to the Urology department, the official added. Malik's office earlier tweeted about his hospitalization.
Malik, who is minority development minister and also chief spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party, was arrested by the ED on February 23 in connection with a probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nationalist Congress Party
- Maharashtra
- Malik
- Nawab Malik
- J J Hospital
- Dawood
ALSO READ
Maharashtra woman found dead in Kozhikode mental asylum
MVA govt creating fear atmosphere in Maharashtra, says Chandrakant Patil
President Kovind arrives in Mumbai on 4-day Maharashtra visit
Maharashtra: Suspension of 12 BJP MLAs revoked, informs Legislative Council Chairman
Maharashtra Home Minister urges for peace amid Hijab row