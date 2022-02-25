Israeli PM spoke with Ukraine President, offers humanitarian aid - statement
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday and offered humanitarian aid, his office said.
"Prime Minister Bennett reiterated his hope for a speedy end to the fighting, and said that he stands by the people of Ukraine in these difficult days," the statement said.
While calling for a peaceful solution in Ukraine, Israel has been cautious about openly criticising Russia, a major player in the conflict in neighbouring Syria. It has offered shelter to members of Ukraine's Jewish community caught up in the fighting.
