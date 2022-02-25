Brazil to support resolution condemning Russian invasion of Ukraine -sources
Brazil will support a resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine at a United Nations Security Council meeting on Friday, two sources close to the talks told Reuters.
The move comes after President Jair Bolsonaro, who recently met with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, scolded his Vice President Hamilton Mourao on Thursday for condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine and said it was not Mourao's job to speak about the crisis in eastern Europe.
Brazil's Foreign Ministry on Thursday expressed concern about Russia's military operations and urged a diplomatic solution, but did not condemn the invasion directly.
