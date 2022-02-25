BJP demands removal of Nawab Malik, threatens to expose MVA links with terror convicts

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Friday has issued an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to sack Nawab Malik or else will expose Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) links with terror convicts. Addressing media persons in Mumbai, the BJP leader said, "If the Maharashtra government doesn't take the resignation of its minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik, then, BJP will protest against this government and expose it for defending people having relations with terror convicts."

The BJP leader said that the party will raise this issue of protecting a minister having land transactions with a terror accused. "Why Sanjay Rathod's resignation was taken but Nawab Malik is being defended by Shivsena why? just because he is from a specific religion? We will raise this issue of protecting a minister having land transactions with a terror accused," he said.

Mungantiwar said that for the first time since May 1, 1960, formation of Maharashtra state, a government is standing behind a man allegedly involved with terrorists for a land deal. He further said that Malik's family is intentionally bringing in the issue of his religion into the case.

"Malik's family is intentionally bringing in the issue of Nawab Malik's religion into all this. According to the 2011 census out of over 11 crore total population of Maharashtra, 1.29 crore people were from the Muslim community leaving all aside only Nawab Malik is being investigated because 1.29 crore people of the community didn't take land from a bomb blast convict," said Mungantiwar. Taking a dig at Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's hospitalization, Mungantiwar said that this is common during the investigation but he will cover soon and respond to the queries of Enforcement Directorate officials.

"This happens many times that during an investigation if someone is unable to give answers to the questions of the investigators, blood pressure rises and after medication and treatment one feels better. Nawab Malik will also recover soon and respond to the queries of ED officials, he will have to give a response to all the queries of ED," he said. Malik, who was arrested in underworld don and fugitive Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case, was on Friday admitted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai.

Malik has been remanded to ED custody till March 3, in connection with the Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case. He was sent to ED custody for seven days by a court in Mumbai in connection with the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)