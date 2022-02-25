Telangana govt ready to bear expenses of its students' return from Ukraine: Minister

The Telangana government on Friday urged the Centre to arrange special aircraft to bring back students from the state who are stranded in Ukraine and said it is ready to bear the full travel expenses of the evacuation.

Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao made an appeal to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding the plight of students from the state stuck in the eastern European country.

''We appeal to Govt of India to arrange for special aircrafts & Telangana Govt is ready to bear the full travel expenses for these students so we can bring them home safe & soonest,'' tweeted Rama Rao, who is also the ruling TRS Working President.

The state government has set up helplines at the Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi and the state secretariat here to help the migrants and students from the state who are stranded in Ukraine, even as Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy has also taken up the issue.

In a press release, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday said the helplines received 75 calls since last night. The Chief Secretary, who held a teleconference with the Resident Commissioner of Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi and other officials, said the state government is in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs.

Meanwhile, Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated measures to help the Indians in Ukraine.

Kumar has set up a toll-free number in the party's state headquarters in Hyderabad on Thursday to aid the Telangana citizens. The state BJP president, who met family members of several students studying in Ukraine on Thursday, spoke to a few students over phone and assured them that the Centre is taking steps to bring them back to India, a BJP release said.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy earlier said he has spoken to the Indian Embassy in Ukraine and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to help the students from southern states.

''Spoke to @IndiainUkraine and Hon Minister, @MEAIndia today regarding the students from South India and Telugu speaking states in Ukraine. MEA is monitoring situation minute-to-minute and has assured all necessary assistance to all in these times of crisis,'' Reddy tweeted on Thursday.

As Ukrainian airspace is closed, alternative arrangements are being made for evacuation of Indian citizens, he said.

